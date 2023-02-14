India internationals Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur played the starring role in their respective team’s winning start on the opening day of the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Shardul Thakur turned up for Tata Sports Club in a Group A encounter at the DY Patil University ground on Tuesday morning. Thakur finished with three for 26. Later in the day on the same ground, Shaw struck a quickfire 42 as he helped his side Indian Oil to overhaul a massive Mumbai Customs target.

In the first match at the DY Patil University Ground, Air India took on Tata Sports Club in a Group A encounter. Batting first, Air India posted 130 for nine in 20 overs. Ripal Shah (39) and Karan Shah (30) held sway with the bat.

For Tata, the best bowlers were Shardul Thakur (3-26) and Siddharth Raut (2-15). The chase was fashioned by Tata skipper Sujit Nayak’s brisk unbeaten 42 off just 21 balls with six boundaries and a six as they won by three wickets. The other key contributors were Varun Lavande (31) and Anand Bais (29). For Air India, the chief wicket-takers were Ripal Shah (3-24) and Badree Alam (2-24).

In the other game during the morning session, CAG beat Bank of Baroda by 24 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

During the afternoon session, University Ground saw a high-scoring encounter with Indian Oil chasing down an impressive Mumbai Customs target.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai Customs posted an impressive 192 for seven in 20 overs. Sachin Yadav (53), and Akash Parkar (48 n.o.) were the key contributors with the bat. For Indian Oil, Atit Seth (3-42) was the main wicket-taker.

In their chase, Indian Oil was well served by an impressive opening stand of 68 in just 4.1 overs between Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shaw struck 42 off 15 balls with three boundaries and five sixes. The base was set and towards the end, Ravikant Shukla used the long handle to good effect as he made an unbeaten 46 off 25 balls with five boundaries and two sixes to help chase the score down in 18.5 overs with five wickets to spare.

In the afternoon encounter of the day at the DY Patil Stadium DY Patil Group A made an impressive start to their campaign with a 24-run win over Income Tax. DY Patil Group A made 160 for eight in their 20 overs and in response Income Tax was restricted to 136 for seven in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores:

Group A: Air India 130-9 in 20 overs (Ripal Shah 39, Karan Shah 30; Shardul Thakur 3-26, Siddharth Raut 2-15) lost to Tata Sports Club 131-7 in 18 overs (Sujit Nayak 42 n.o., Varun Lavande 31, Anand Bais 29; Ripal Shah 3-24, Badree Alam 2-24)-by three wickets

Group A: Mumbai Customs 192-7 in 20 overs (Sachin Yadav 53, Akash Parkar 48 n.o., Vinayak Bhoir 33; Atit Seth 3-42, Rahul Sawant 2-33) lost to Indian Oil 195-5 in 18.5 overs (Ravikant Shukla 46 n.o., Prithvi Shaw 42, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31)-by five wickets

Group C: CAG 204-7 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 75, R Sanjay 51; CA Karthik 3-35, KC Cariappa 2-41) bt Bank of Baroda 180 in 19.4 overs (Rohan Kadam 62, Rajesh Sharma 29; Priyanshu Vijayaran 3-44, Subodh Bhati 2-29)-by 24 runs

Group C: DY Patil Group A 160-8 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 29, Aman Khan 24, Abdul Samad 20 n.o.; Rakesh Prabhu 3-30, Ravi Jangid 2-29) bt Income Tax 136-7 in 20 overs (Vishant More 57; Vipul Krishna 3-15)-by 24 runs.

