Prithviraj gets nostalgic on 1st anniv of his 2nd directorial ‘Bro Daddy’

Pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran looks back on his second film. ‘Bro Daddy’, which was released a year ago. The film is a family entertainer that holds the audience’s attention throughout.

Directed by Prithviraj, the comedy-drama stars Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir and Mallika Sukumaran in prominent parts.

The movie is about two close friends, John and Kurian, who want to get their children married to each other so as to be able to prolong their friendship. They are, however, unaware of the lives their children lead in the city and there lies the catch.

Prithviraj’s distinctive persona and impeccable comic timing come through in this southern favourite.

Describing his experience, Prithviraj said:”I wanted to be the director of ‘Bro Daddy’ because it is as different from ‘Lucifer”as a movie can possibly be.”

Continuing on how ‘Bro Daddy’ was different, Prithviran said: “It required me to re-evaluate and attempt a filmmaking language that would be different from ‘Lucifer”, or ‘Empuraan’. I believed it to be a really a thrilling risk to take, so I did and the audience’s affection and support has made me feel incredibly good.”

Reflecting on working with Malayalam screen idol Mohanlal, Prithviraj said: “Sharing the screen space with one of the greatest actors of the country and my idol Mohanlal Sir was extremely special. I am truly grateful to Anthony Perumbavoor for standing by me with complete conviction.”

On the work front, Prithviraj has a busy year ahead with the release of ‘Salaar’, co-starring Prabhas; his first Bollywood production venture, ‘Selfiee’; and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture, ‘L2: Empuraan’, again with Mohanlal.

