The makers of director Shaji Kailas’s eagerly awaited crime thriller ‘KAAPA’, featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, have released a teaser that shows the actor playing a gangster in the film.

Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran turned 40 on October 16 and to celebrate this special day, Yoodlee Films released the stunning teaser of their forthcoming Malayalam production, ‘KAAPA’.

The film also stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Anna Ben in pivotal roles.

The teaser promises an action-packed gritty story, which revolves around cold-blooded gangs in Thiruvananthapuram, warring to gain control over the city’s suburbs and slums.

This is a world where revenge and fear rule hearts and minds and ‘Law Above Justice’ is the norm.

As the title hints, the movie revolves around the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007 (KAAPA).

Adding another layer of intrigue to the proceedings is the slowburning performance of superstar Asif Ali.

Prithviraj, whose dramatic entry in the teaser, has generated much excitement among his legions of fans said: “This is a very special film for many reasons. It has been wonderful to work with Shaji sir and also to play a grey protagonist who is hard to describe in cliches. Every character in the film is so well-etched, the screenplay is really tight and every scene is so well-executed. I am also excited because this collaboration with Yoodlee is another step towards making pan-Indian cinema that cannot be contained to just one region.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar of Saregama India added: “Prithviraj Sukumaran is not just a Malayalam superstar. He has a following that transcends borders and this film is meant to entertain anyone who misses being swept away by the power of big screen entertainers. At Yoodlee, we are striving to grow in new, exciting directions and to tell stories that even though rooted in specific milieus belong to everyone. ‘KAAPA’ is one such story and we are thrilled that the teaser is creating such a massive buzz.”

Sharing his take on the film, Asif Ali said: “This is the first time I am working with Shaji sir and the experience has been amazing. I have enjoyed the shoot every day and can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store for them.”

Director Shaji Kailas said: “We have worked really hard on this film and the intention was to tell a nuanced, human story in an unexpected, hugely entertaining manner and am glad Yoodlee Films came on board to back us. We wanted to release the teaser of the film on Prithvi’s birthday and the response has been phenomenal. We are now looking forward to the release of the film around Christmas and hopefully the audience all over India will watch it and love it.”

‘KAAPA’ is co-produced by the Theatre of Dreams and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Writers Union. It is written by G. R. Indugopan and has cinematography by Jomon T. John.

20221017-172403