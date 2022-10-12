ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Prithviraj recalls his Bollywood debut with ‘Aiyyaa’ a decade ago

NewsWire
0
1

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Aiyyaa’, on the occasion of the film completing 10 years, said that it was a wonderful experience to work with director Sachin Kundalkar.

Directed by Sachin Kundalkar and jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Viacom 18, ‘Aiyyaa’ garnered a lot of attention.

Prithviraj Sukumaran turned a lot of heads during the period, thanks to his superb acting and incredible physique.

As a result of his outstanding performance, Prithviraj left a lasting impression on his audience, who are eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen.

Talking about the experience of working on the film, Prithviraj says, “It was a wonderful experience to share the screen with Rani Mukerji and work with director Sachin Kundalkar. I am inundated and grateful for the love and support that my fans from all across the nation are showering on me.”

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumran is gearing up for his ‘L2: Empuraan’, the shooting of which is to start from 2023. His fans are also eager to see him back on the big screen in ‘Gold’ and ‘Mayflower’, both of which are coming out this year.

20221012-202203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Director Rajeev Menon’s ‘Sarvam Thala Mayam’ to release in Japan

    Ashoka Thackur on working with Donal Bisht in upcoming music video...

    Silambarasan breaks down on stage at ‘Maanaadu’ pre-release event

    Sadika’s act reminded me of Janet and Michael Jackson: Remo D’Souza