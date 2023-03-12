INDIASPORTS

Prithviraj, Shreyasi, miss out in Mixed Trap as Doha Shotgun World Cup concludes

NewsWire
0
0

India’s Trap Mixed Team pairing of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh shot well, but still missed out on a shot at a medal, as the year’s second ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage concluded in Doha, Qatar.

Prithviraj and Shreyasi shot a combined 142 out of 150 in qualification, a point less than the bronze-medal-match qualifying score of 143, attained by Turkey and Poland. They eventually finished sixth and India with just the sole Prithviraj Tondaiman men’s trap bronze, as USA topped the tally with three golds.

Prithviraj and Shreyasi needed to be among the top four in the 24-team Trap Mixed Team field. They remained in contention till 100-targets but rounds of 23-each in the final set of 50-targets, pegged them back. Team USA comprising William Hinton and Alicia Kathleen Gough beat Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi and Sarah Alhawal 6-0 in the gold medal match to claim the title. Poland won bronze.

The ISSF World Cup bandwagon moves to India next where the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol is scheduled in Bhopal from March 20.

20230312-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBSSC scam: Arrested middleman sent to seven days CBI custody

    TN varsity to set up conservation centre to preserve local cattle...

    Even if govt signs peace accord, there will be no real...

    Wankhede vs Malik: Bombay HC to deliver interm plea verdict on...