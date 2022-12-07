ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Prithviraj Sukumaran goes grey for Akshay, Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play a negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Zafar said: “I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj . It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer.”

The makers of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” announced the news on Wednesday.

While speaking on the announcement Jackky Bhagnani said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film"

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, which was directed by David Dhawan.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

