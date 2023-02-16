ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares pic with ‘idol’ Aamir Khan

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture posing with Aamir Khan from a recent wedding they attended and called the Bollywood superstar his ‘idol’.

The two were attending the wedding along with personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal and other celebrities. Prithviraj and Aamir looked royal sporting ethnic wear for the wedding celebrations.

Prithviraj took to Instagram, where he shared the picture with Aamir. In the image, Aamir was seen sitting on a chair in front of Prithviraj as the two laughed.

He captioned it: “Inspiration, idol. Aamir Khan.”

Prithviraj will be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Prithviraj will be seen as the antagonist.

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which was directed by David Dhawan.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will hit the theaters on December 25, 2023.

