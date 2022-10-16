ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Prithviraj’s wife plans a surprise birthday getaway for him

NewsWire
0
0

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is renowned for raising the bar in cinema with each performance he gives, is currently celebrating his birthday in Dubai with his family.

His wife Supriya Menon, who has consistently planned incredible birthday surprises for Prithviraj over the years, seems to have surprised him with a Dubai trip this time.

Despite having a very busy schedule, Prithviraj Sukumaran never fails to prioritise spending time with his family over everything else.

Speaking of surprises, Prithviraj said: “For me, celebrations and planning are not my top priorities. The person in charge of planning these surprise birthday parties is always my wife. Even the birthday gifts and the trip were a surprise, and I just received the tickets a day prior. All I know is that she convinced me to agree to take three days off.”

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his ‘L2:Empuraan’ which is going to be released on the big screens in 2023.

His fans can’t wait to see him back on the big screen in ‘Gold’ and ‘Mayflower’, both of which are coming out this year.

There are going to be a few more announcements of his upcoming projects today and his fans cannot wait for him to return to the screens of Hindi film industry.

20221016-131205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saqib Saleem feels blessed to have a working birthday

    Riney Aryaa: Getting vaccinated is ‘a national duty’

    As ‘Shang-Chi’ premiers on OTT, Kevin Feige talks about the film’s...

    Ileana’s Andaman beach stroll in black bikini