TV actress Priti Amin has been roped in to play the prominent role of Neerja in the show “Kathaa Ankahee”.

Delving into detail about her role and the entire concept of the show that made her become part of it, she said: “My character Neerja is an ever-happy woman who makes it seem like everything is perfect in her life with two well-settled sons fighting over to keep her with them. In reality, she is an abandoned single lady who stays in a widow’s ashram and pretends everything is fine. The character traits of Neerja stood out and that was a big reason for me to join the show. I see Neerja as a candle that burns herself and spreads happiness even though she is in her darkest phase of abundance.”

The actress, who has been part of TV shows such as “Dill Mill Gaye”, “Lapataganj”, and “Kasamh Se”, had taken a break for eight years after she was last seen in “Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat” in 2014. As seen in the show right now, Kathaa (Aditi Dev Sharma), a single mother is going to do everything to arrange money for the treatment of her son. While Aarav’s (Ajinkya Mishra) condition worsens, Neerja enters the life of Kathaa to help her.

Priti elaborates on her role, saying: “While she is a blessing to Katha and Aarav as she understands Katha’s situation, she also has a deep secret which lies behind her smile and the revelation behind it will definitely pique the audience’s interest. When I was approached by the makers, I was thrilled as the concept of the show is very intriguing, especially to what extent will a mother go to just to save her child, which is just amazing; it just moves you and fills your heart with so many emotions with the journey of both the characters.”

“Kathaa Ankahee” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230103-162402