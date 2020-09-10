Priti Patel kicks out Albanian drug dealers and criminals

London, Sep 10 (IANS) The UK Home office helmed by Home Secretary Priti Patel has deported a group of 12 Albanian drug dealers and serious criminals back to Albania. The drug peddlers and criminals had been sentenced to a combined 26 years in prison.

The criminals, deported on Wednesday, included Kuinslend Dishi, 25, who was sentenced for 20 months for an assault on an emergency worker, and possessing a knife. He was also sentenced in April this year for sending a threatening message.

Dishi was arrested after police in Kent, South-East England, were called in after reports he had followed a woman and pulled her towards his car. When officers tried to arrest him, Dishi reached into his pocket for a five-inch blade. Police stopped Dishi from pulling the weapon and he ran off, only to be apprehended by a member of the public.

Dishi had messaged the woman the previous day, telling her he had a gun and threatened to kill her, Canterbury Crown Court heard.

Other criminals on the deportation flight chartered by the UK Home Office include Armand Gjyriqi, 27, who received an eight-year prison sentence at St Albans Crown Court for dealing in cocaine. Andrea Kopo, 24, was convicted of supplying cocaine, possession of criminal property and possession of false identity documents with intent.

Kopo, who entered the UK illegally, was sent down for five years at Bristol Crown Court in December, 2018. He was part of a six-strong drugs gang who were found by police to have more than £53,000 in cash and cocaine worth £65,000.

According to the latest UK Home Office figures, more than 9,000 foreign nationals are in prison in England and Wales, with Albanians making up the largest group – 11 per cent.

All those deported on Wednesday were categorised as enforced deportations although some were removed through the Home Office’s early release scheme.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The UK is a safer place without these criminals. The message from these deportations is clear. If you come to this country and abuse our hospitality, we will deport you.”

–IANS

hitesh/ash