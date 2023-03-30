A teacher of a private school in Bihar’s Madhubani district was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Mushari Tola under Arer police station as the teacher, Saroj Thakur, was returning to his native village at Ijot village under Basopatti police station after tuition classes to students.

The police said that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Local police recovered the dead body and sent it to the postmortem. The reason of murder is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, two persons were shot and injured during a robbery bid in Hajipur on Thursday.

The two were returning home on a bike from work when three gunmen, wearing face masks, intercepted them and tried to rob them of their valuables and the vehicle. When they resisted, the robbers opened fire on them. The victims sustained gunshot injuries in their hands and were admitted to a hospital.

