Private schools should admit 25% students from weaker sections: HRD minister

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said that all private schools have been mandated to admit a minimum of 25 per cent of their students up to class 1 from weaker sections.

“Section 12 of the Right to Education Act mandates all private-aided, Special Category schools and private-unaided schools to admit in class I (or below) to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength of that class, children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and provide free and compulsory education till its completion,” the minister told the Lok Sabha.

He added that the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, which came into effect from 1st April 2019, makes it mandatory for government schools to provide elementary education to students. He also added that RTE also makes elementary education a fundamental right for all children in the age group of six to 14 years.

The RTE Act under section 12 (2) also makes provision for reimbursement of expenditure to schools providing free and compulsory elementary education as specified in Section 12(1)(c), he said.

The school shall be reimbursed expenditure so incurred by it to the extent of per-child-expenditure incurred by the state, or the actual amount charged from the child, whichever is less, he said.

–IANS

pgs/kr