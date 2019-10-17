Private sector involvement in pot distribution on the cards

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is soon to launch consultations aimed at getting the private sector more involved in marijuana storage and delivery.

Media reports suggest that the agency will consult with federally licensed producers and retail store owners later this month on the possible change after which recommendations to the Ontario government will be made to ensure sufficient distribution capacity is in place to combat the illegal market.

And all this is being done keeping in mind the safe and secure cannabis distribution network.

The province’s plan to further expand recreational cannabis stores and the coming launch of edibles make it a good time to explore changes.

Private sector involvement is seen as important as the OCS has been struggling to meet the demand for recreational cannabis, and earlier this month the agency said it lost $42 million in the latest fiscal year ended March 31. The government blamed the initial start-up costs for the loss.

Meanwhile, the number of legal pot outlets in Ontario is expected to grow from 25 to 75 this month.

The Progressive Conservative government had initially said there would be no cap on the number of retail pot shops after cannabis was legalized. In politics reality can change even the most well-intentioned of decisions. -CINEWS