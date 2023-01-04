Five private security guards sustained injuries following a clash with vendors at the Children’s Park near India Gate in central Delhi.

The videos of the clash went viral on social media.

Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said that on Tuesday a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a quarrel at Children’s Park, Shahjahan Road following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“India Gate stretch is no vending zone. At 3.30 p.m. when an NDMC truck was trying to load the vendor’s materials, some of them got angry and started pelting construction materials and sticks on the private guards,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), adding that five guards sustained injuries.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and investigation was taken up, said the official.

