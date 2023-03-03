INDIA

Privilege Committee to hear BJP’s demand for action against Rahul Gandhi on March 14

The Privilege Committee of the Lok Sabha will take up the breach of privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on March 14.

The Privilege Committee directed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had filed the notice against Rahul Gandhi, to appear before it on March 14 and present his case.

Dubey had sent a notice of breach of privilege claiming that Rahul Gandhi had levelled derogatory allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any evidence and facts during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Acting on the notice as per the laid down parliamentary convention and rules, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to reply by February 15.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi had sent his reply based on which the Committee has summoned the complainant.

