INDIA

Privilege notice should be served on Rahul: Pralhad Joshi

NewsWire
0
0

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that a privilege notice should be served against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly favouring Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Joshi said that as per rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by a member, adding that Gandhi’s comments should be expunged and a privilege notice should be served to him.

“As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP. His (Rahul Gandhi’s) statement should be expunged and privilege motion be moved against him and a notice be served to him,” Joshi said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, meanwhile, on Wednesday gave a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for using “certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements” against PM Modi in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he alleged that Gandhi violated the rules of the House.

“These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon’ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha,” the letter read.

On Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of allegedly favouring Adani Group over the years.

He had made the comments while participating in the discussion on motion of thanks on the President’s address.

The members of the ruling party, BJP had objected to Gandhi’s comments.

In Rajya Sabha, too, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had asked why the government was reluctant to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into Hindenburg-Adani row.

Both the Houses have faced disruptions since the past one week amid opposition protests over the Adani issue.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, AAP, BRS and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding a JPC probe into the Adani row.

“Opposition is united on this issue. Our demand for a JPC probe pertaining to this will remain. Taking part in a discussion (in Parliament) on this means raising the value of Adani shares: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said during the protest.

20230208-125402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defunc partners with Salora to launch Wi-Fi home speakers, earbuds in...

    Chainsaws used to cut trees to clear Delhi roads after storm

    Trial Court rightly rejected Umar Khalid’s bail: Delhi Police tells HC

    Elorda Cup: Jamuna Boro, Ananta Chopde among six Indian to enter...