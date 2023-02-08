Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that a privilege notice should be served against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly favouring Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Joshi said that as per rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by a member, adding that Gandhi’s comments should be expunged and a privilege notice should be served to him.

“As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP. His (Rahul Gandhi’s) statement should be expunged and privilege motion be moved against him and a notice be served to him,” Joshi said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, meanwhile, on Wednesday gave a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for using “certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements” against PM Modi in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he alleged that Gandhi violated the rules of the House.

“These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon’ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha,” the letter read.

On Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of allegedly favouring Adani Group over the years.

He had made the comments while participating in the discussion on motion of thanks on the President’s address.

The members of the ruling party, BJP had objected to Gandhi’s comments.

In Rajya Sabha, too, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had asked why the government was reluctant to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into Hindenburg-Adani row.

Both the Houses have faced disruptions since the past one week amid opposition protests over the Adani issue.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, AAP, BRS and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding a JPC probe into the Adani row.

“Opposition is united on this issue. Our demand for a JPC probe pertaining to this will remain. Taking part in a discussion (in Parliament) on this means raising the value of Adani shares: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said during the protest.

