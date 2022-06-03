ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Priya Banerjee on being part of ‘Ray Donovan’ remake ‘Rana Naidu’

Popular actress Priya Banerjee has bagged a major role in the web series ‘Rana Naidu’ which is a Hindi remake of famed Hollywood show ‘Ray Donovan’.

Priya has been a part of projects like ‘Hello Mini’, ‘Twisted 3’, ‘Jamai 2.0’, and ‘Bekaboo’.

Talking about the same, Priya said: “Suparn Verma actually got in touch with me for the character that was played by Katie Holmes in the Hollywood version. I gave audition for it and was locked right away”.

She further added: ” This is actually my second show with Rana, I had previously worked with him on a show called Social which was a Telugu show. I’m super excited for this show because it was originally a hit show, Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman are brilliant directors and also the star cast is huge! I’m sure people will love it”.

On the professional front, Priya will be part of the main cast of ‘Adhura’, the Prime Video series produced by Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment. The series is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla. The series has Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal in the lead.

