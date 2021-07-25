Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for “City Of Dreams 2”, says she went through power training for her role in the upcoming web-series.

Priya took to strength and power training to essay the character of Poornima, a strong and fierce Chief Minister.

Talking about her role, Priya said: “The fitness training that I went through was power training. I had to play a Chief Minister. In the first part, I had to play a housewife as well as a chief minister and in the second the character is already a Chief Minister.”

She did exercises to improve her power and posture.

“It’s said that when your back is strong, you stand tall. So to do that, we worked on my posture and did a lot of strength training. On the diet, I went on moderate carbs and a high protein diet,” she added.

Priya promises a lot of surprises in the second season, for which she had to look a little different from the previous Poornima.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, “City Of Dreams” also stars Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar. It will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

