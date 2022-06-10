ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a village lass named Ranjani in Dhanush-starrer ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

The team of director Mithran R Jawahar’s much-awaited comedy drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, on Friday announced the name of actress Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush posted a clip and said, “Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani.”

The clip he posted had a picture of Priya Bhavani Shankar with the caption, “Meet Ranjani, the Graamatthu Thendral (the village breeze).”

The film features three heroines — Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nithya Menon.

On Thursday, the team had disclosed actress Raashi Khanna’s character name and role in the film. She plays Anusha, Dhanush’s high school friend in the film.

The film, which will also features Prakash Raj and director Bharathi Raja in important roles, has music by Anirudh.

The film has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

