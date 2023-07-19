Karnataka’s Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge on Wednesday rejected the BJP’s demand for a probe by the Central agencies into the terror module busted by Bengaluru police.

The minister said that the police are efficient enough to handle investigations of any kind.

“If at all the investigation needs national help or has international connections, then we will see about seeking Centre’s help. As of now, we have an efficient policing system here. We have mechanisms to deal with terrorism. We will do that,” he told reporters.

“Why is the BJP always in a hurry? They do not trust the very same officers that they had a month ago,” he said.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after Bengaluru police announced that it arrested five suspects who were allegedly planning subversive activities. The police also seized weapons from them.

On BJP leader C.T. Ravi’s statement that the Congress government should open its eyes, Kharge said if he had his eyes and ears open he would won the election and BJP would have some respect.

The minister advised Ravi to open his mouth in front of BJP high command to stop insulting state BJP leadership.

“Let them announce the leader of the opposition. Who is the leader of the opposition. The governor’s speech is done, the budget is tabled and passed and out of five guarantees, three have already been implemented. Instead of asking us to open our eyes he should open his mouth and seek a leader of opposition,” Kharge said.

Earlier, Bommai told reporters that there is a very big conspiracy behind the people who have been arrested. He alleged that they had support of international terrorist organizations.

“The way explosives and walkie talkie were seized shows there is a big threat. It is very clear that they wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru,” he said.

The former chief minister said that since Bengaluru is the fast growing economy and pride of India, terrorists were planning to target it to destroy the economy and peace.

“Police have done a good job but this is not enough. The case should be handed over to the NIA to go into depth of it,” he said.

Bommai alleged that the Congress government had failed in maintaining law and order.

He said senior police officers were clueless as there were no proper directions to them.

He said the officials were busy in their own transfers and there was nobody to take care of law and order.

