Congress legislator and Karnataka cabinet minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday criticised BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya after the latter wondered if the INC President’s son was the “Super CM”.

“Is Priyank Kharge Super CM of Karnataka? Or being Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son gives him a bloated head to speak over CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar?”

Malviya had questioned Kharge over his remarks on banning the RSS and the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka.

“Instead of unleashing ministers without portfolios to make such vacuous comments, the Congress should focus on delivering on its five guarantees. People are getting restless, already defying the newly elected government and are ready to hit the streets in case they go back on their promises,” Malviya said.

In turn, Kharge suggested Malviya “first win a gram panchayat election” before passing any remark on him.

“Bhai Amit Malviya fails history again. Super CM was introduced during the tenure of BSY. (former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa). If you really want to speak about dynastic politics, show the courage to ask Amit Shah ji, Rajnath Singh Ji, Piyush Goyal Ji, Anurag Ji, etc and then swing by to speak to me.

“Unlike you (Amit Malviya), I am an elected public representative and a minister in the government of Karnataka. I am well within my rights to speak. How many elections have you won to speak about everything under the sun? Win a gram panchayat election first and then show me this attitude,” he added.

Priyank Kharge reiterated on Thursday that his party is ready to impose a ban on Bajrang Dal.

Earlier, he had said: “We will not hesitate to ban organisations which indulge in moral policing. It might be RSS or Bajrang Dal or any other communal organisation.”

Priyank Kharge had also said: “We will change the laws brought by the BJP government. If any individual or organisation threatens peace and acts against the Constitution, the government has the capacity to initiate proper action against them.”

