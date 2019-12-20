Priyanka administers ‘Save Constitution’ oath to party workers

Lucknow, Dec 28 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the 135th Foundation Day celebrations of the party here on Saturday and administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to party workers.

She is the first from the Nehru-Gandhi family to hoist the party flag at the UP Congress headquarters.

Priyanka appealed to the party workers to follow the path of great Congress leaders who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. She also urged them to oppose all those who attack the Constitution and its values.

She said, “We are the voice of the last man standing on the edge of society. Love, brotherhood and peace are the facets of truth. We take pledge to stick to our ideology of non-violence and kindness. We are the Congress.”

Priyanka will later meet key party leaders in the state to chalk out campaigns for 2020. She will also form an advisory council and strategy groups for this.

The Congress is celebrating its 135th Foundation Day all across the country on Saturday.

–IANS

