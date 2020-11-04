Canindia News

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and Bollywood debut

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday celebrated 20 years of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, and subsequent entry into films.

Priyanka to her official Facebook Page to share a nostalgic post about her pageant win, and entry into a “magical world”. She used the hashtag #20in2020.

She shared a video collage of clips from her early films and her Miss World pageant win. In her post, Priyanka mentioned her Tamil debut film “Thamizhan”, and first Hindi films “The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy” and “Andaaz”, both of which released in 2003.

“Back to where it all started #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now… back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected,” the actress wrote in her Facebook post.

“Can’t agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi… We were such kaccha papads (novices)! Thank you for your beautiful words… you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met,” she wrote in a special post to Lara, her co-star in “Andaaz”.

She also listed details of her early films.

“Thamizhan – 2002
Late #GVenkateswaran sir
#AbdulMajith sir
#Vijay sir

The Hero – 2003
#AnilSharma
Sunny Deol
Preity G Zinta

Andaaz – 2003
Late #RajKanwar
#SuneelDarshan
#AkshayKumar
#LaraDuttaBhupathi
#20in2020″

Reacting to Priyanka’s post, “The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy” director Anil Sharma tweeted: “It was wonderful experience working with u .. @priyankachopra specially days of caneda n jungfrau .. great memories shooting THE HERO .. m really happy for priyanka .. not only me n entire bollywood but india is proud of you .. congratulations.”

