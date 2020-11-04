Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and Bollywood debut

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday celebrated 20 years of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, and subsequent entry into films.

Priyanka to her official Facebook Page to share a nostalgic post about her pageant win, and entry into a “magical world”. She used the hashtag #20in2020.

She shared a video collage of clips from her early films and her Miss World pageant win. In her post, Priyanka mentioned her Tamil debut film “Thamizhan”, and first Hindi films “The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy” and “Andaaz”, both of which released in 2003.

“Back to where it all started #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now… back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected,” the actress wrote in her Facebook post.

“Can’t agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi… We were such kaccha papads (novices)! Thank you for your beautiful words… you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met,” she wrote in a special post to Lara, her co-star in “Andaaz”.

She also listed details of her early films.

“Thamizhan – 2002

Late #GVenkateswaran sir

#AbdulMajith sir

#Vijay sir

The Hero – 2003

#AnilSharma

Sunny Deol

Preity G Zinta

Andaaz – 2003

Late #RajKanwar

#SuneelDarshan

#AkshayKumar

#LaraDuttaBhupathi

#20in2020″

Reacting to Priyanka’s post, “The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy” director Anil Sharma tweeted: “It was wonderful experience working with u .. @priyankachopra specially days of caneda n jungfrau .. great memories shooting THE HERO .. m really happy for priyanka .. not only me n entire bollywood but india is proud of you .. congratulations.”