India is a country where women are still grappling to find equal footing and the fight for equality, equal pay, sexual harassment ambiguity is very much an ongoing struggle. In the midst of this, a particular perfume advertisement has created an uproar on social media.

The offensive advertisement in question is for a brand called, ‘SHOT’ and it recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Not sure if the brand marketers were looking for this kind of discussion around their brand.

Many celebrities too, who came across this ad, took to their social media to slam and call out the “disgusting” thought process with many labelling this a “disgusting promotion of rape culture”.

From celebrities like Priyanka Chopra to Richa Chadha and Farhan Akhtar as well as Swara Bhaskar, everyone has posted their brutally honest scathing comments for this cringey advertisements that depicts everything that is wrong with the thought process in society.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter to slam the ad and said, “Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!”

Richa Chadha too, posted her opinion on the ad on her Twitter. She wrote, “This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving.”

Farhan Akhtar too was very vocal about how shameful he found the thought behind the ad. He wrote, “What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads…!! Shameful.”

Actress Swara Bhaskar also posted her thoughts on the offensive ad and said, “A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India… companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & ‘cool-ifying’ rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it?”

Meanwhile following the massive outrage, the ministry of broadcasting has asked social media sites as well as the brand in question to take down the advertisement from all sites.