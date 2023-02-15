ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka Chopra gives love a second chance in ‘Love Again’ trailer

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of ‘Love Again’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan dropped the trailer of the film on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, and promised a complete love-filled ride.

It tells the tale of a grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Priyanka’s American pop-star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss.

The trailer starts with a glimpse of Priyanka as Mira who struggles to move on with her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps sending texts at the old number which is now being used by Sam, as his new work phone.

Rob, who is a journalist, gets fascinated by Mira’s honest and heartbroken texts as she opens up about her old wounds. Rob and Mira cross paths at an opera night and hit it off but Rob is scared to open up about his feelings towards her.

‘Love Again’, directed by Jim Strouse, is slated to release in theatres May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled ‘Text for You’.

20230215-114405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prithviraj shares ‘Urumi’ throwback pic: ’10 years to this epic’

    Armaan Malik to perform at Winter Music Fest in Dubai

    Pankaj Tripathi would’ve been a farmer if not an actor

    How Big B, Hrithik, Rishi Kapoor became part of viral meme...