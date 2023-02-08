Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, ‘Love Again’. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video about her Valentine’s Day plan which “involves Celine Dion”, the Canadian singer known for her superhit track ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the James Cameron directorial ‘Titanic’.

She captioned the video: “YOU, Celine, Sam & I… let’s make a plan for Valentine’s Day. We’re bringing you @loveagainmovie – trailer in ONE WEEK! @samheughan @celinedion.”

With all the visually pleasing looks & moments, ‘Love Again’ is the one film everyone globally is looking forward to.

The film, which also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie, is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Recently, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas spoke about their daughter attending a public event for the first time. Speaking on the ‘Today Show’, Nick said: “It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate. Having my little girl out there was really special.”

