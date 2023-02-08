ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka Chopra has Valentine’s Day plan with Celine Dion

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, ‘Love Again’. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video about her Valentine’s Day plan which “involves Celine Dion”, the Canadian singer known for her superhit track ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the James Cameron directorial ‘Titanic’.

She captioned the video: “YOU, Celine, Sam & I… let’s make a plan for Valentine’s Day. We’re bringing you @loveagainmovie – trailer in ONE WEEK! @samheughan @celinedion.”

With all the visually pleasing looks & moments, ‘Love Again’ is the one film everyone globally is looking forward to.

The film, which also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie, is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Recently, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas spoke about their daughter attending a public event for the first time. Speaking on the ‘Today Show’, Nick said: “It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate. Having my little girl out there was really special.”

20230208-164004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Music composer Ramji Gulati’s new song ‘Thummak’ is out

    ‘Lagaan’ team to reunite at Aamir’s residence to celebrate 21 years...

    Sanjay Dutt’s fitness trainer Sunil Sharma to make acting debut with...

    Deepika: Would like to see a world where no life is...