Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her early 30s as her mother Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist, advised her.

“I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career,” Priyanka, who welcomed her first child Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022, told Dax Shephard on the podcast Armchair Expert.

“Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn going, ‘Just do it’,” she added.

Priyanka also shared that she did not want to date Nick Jonas at the beginning because she was unsure whether he would want to have kids at 25.

“I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn’t want to date Nick because I was like I don’t know if he would want kids at 25.

“I love kids, I have worked with kids at Unicef, I have volunteered at kids’ hospitals, I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults. I love kids, all our parties are kids and dogs friendly, at our house, you can bring them anytime,” she added.

