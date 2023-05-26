ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer ‘Citadel’ renewed for second season

NewsWire
0
0

The global spy streaming series ‘Citadel’, which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

The first season of the series enjoyed breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

Executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement, “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera”.

All episodes from the first season of ‘Citadel’ will be available to stream beginning Friday, May 26, on Prime Video.

20230526-122004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Aparna Mishra on her bond with co-star ...

    No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena

    National Award a huge validation: Varun Sharma on ‘Chhichhore’ win

    Subuhii Joshii: I have been through a lot but suicide is...