ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with Preity Zinta in LA

NewsWire
0
0

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough and friends in Los Angeles.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared photos and videos of herself along with husband Gene, and friends celebrating Holi at Priyanka and Nick’s home in Los Angeles.

She shared a video featuring her, Gene, Priyanka and Nick along with some more friends drenched in colours.

She wrote in her caption, “Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”

Priyanka too shared a wish for fans a happy Holi, and dropped a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from last year’s Holi celebration.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. The two welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via a surrogate last year in January.

Priyanka will be next seen in the Prime Video series ‘Citadel’.

20230309-120003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Rashmika, Aashna Zaveri jives to ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from ‘Beast’

    Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat to perform at ‘Covid-safe’ Brit Awards

    Adnan Khan says he draws inspiration from SRK’s success story

    Close on the heels of ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’ reaffirms Tollywood’s pan-India appeal