ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos

NewsWire
0
0

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas have got themselves matching tattoos.

Showing her body arts, including one of her late father’s handwriting, a map of the world, and three paw prints, the actress explained the special meaning behind the design behind her ear, which is the same as an inking her husband has elsewhere on his body, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms, because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one,” she said in a video for British Vogue.

The 40-year-old actress praised Nick – who she married in December 2018, five months after they got engaged – for being a “super thoughtful” husband who has encouraged her to take life more slowly.

She gushed: “My husband is super thoughtful. When he’s around, everything feels like it will be OK. He’s taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. A mile a minute, bee in a bonnet, kind of person and he’s not.”

While Nick is 10 years his wife’s junior, Priyanka – who has 12-month-old daughter Malti with the Jonas Brothers singer – recently gushed about the wiseness of her spouse. She said: “He’s a wise man beyond his years … I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people.”

20230128-121005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B, Akshay, Prabhas, Jr NTR to dominate March with big...

    Leonardo DiCaprio: I’ve looked for a film with environmental undertones

    Expecting hand holding of Kashmiri carpet weavers, Bhat wove Salman Khan’s...

    The Best Bollywood Movies To Watch On Netflix