Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas had announced early this year that they welcomed a child through surrogacy. Their post only requested for privacy so they could focus on spending time together as a family.

The couple did not mention the gender of the baby, which was later revealed to be a girl, Priyanka’ cousin.

Since then, Priyanka and Nick have refrained from making any comment about their new-born and even when the couple has stepped out, they haven’t brought their daughter along. Fans and followers of the actress have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the baby but so far, no luck.

Recently though, in a chat with Lily Singh during a book launch event, Priyanka spoke about her child and more about the kind of parent she wants to be. The ‘Matrix Resurrection’ actor said that she doesn’t want to be the kind of parent who imposes her fears, desires or upbringing on her daughter.

Priyanka said, “I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way.”

Priyanka and her husband Nick continue to be very private about their daughter, so much so that her daughter is yet to meet Priyanka’s family back in India, which includes the baby’s grandmother, Priyanka’s mother.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra is yet to meet her granddaughter as she is back in India amid COVID-19 and other health concerns.

ETimes caught up with Madhu Chopra who spoke about her granddaughter. She said, “I haven’t seen my granddaughter. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better.” She also added that its possible since India is Priyanka Chopra’s home country, she could also drop by for a visit, so that way she could meet her granddaughter as well.