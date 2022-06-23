Priyanka Chopra is a global star. She has made a name for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood and is living it up in her LA home with actor-singer husband Nick Jonas and her infant baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, now largely lives in the US as most of her work commitments are currently based in Hollywood. The actor, in her latest Instagram post shared what she felt about her deep Indian roots and her thoughts on living in the US as an immigrant.

Priyanka Chopra, has in the last few years, branched out beyond acting and is now a producer as well as an entrepreneur. In her Instagram post, along with talking about being an immigrant in the USA and she spoke at length about how important culture and heritage is to her.

Speaking about her move to Hollywood, she said, “It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends.”

She further shared what it meant for her to be Indian, she said, “Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together…”

She further added, “It is rooted in creating a home out of a house. That to me, is so important as an immigrant, who has moved from India. I left my roots behind, but I found you here. My friends and family here are the people that I have chosen. This is my adoptive country and (I want) to be able to bring the heritage of where I grew up and put it into homes across the country of America.”

Priyanka recently wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming Russo brothers’ series, ‘Citadel’ in which she shares screen space with ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Richard Madden.

Priyanka was supposed to return to Bollywood for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zara’ which was also reportedly supposed to star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. But, as per latest reports, the production which was supposed to start later this year has been pushed back to sometime next year.