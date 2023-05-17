Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was pictured posing with Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event in Venice.

Dressed in a floor-sweeping, figure-hugging wine coloured ensemble in the event on Tuesday, Priyanka looked every-inch gorgeous.

A video of Priyanka posing with Zendaya and Anne have been doing the rounds on social media. The clip also shows the three stars talking and bursting out in laughter.

In another clip, Priyanka is seen seated next to Zendaya and the two are having a conversation.

On the work front, Priyanka’s web-series ‘Citadel’, which also stars Richard Madden, is airing on Prime Videos and her film ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan has hit the theatres.

Next, she will be working on Actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

