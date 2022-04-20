ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Priyanka Chopra-Sam Heughan’s ‘Text For You’ changed to ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Global star Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen with Sam Heughan was originally titled ‘Text For You’. Now it seems the movie title has changed and it will be release on February 10, 2023 as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share the first look of the film, announce the new title and also share the release date of the film.

Sam Heughan her co-star and male lead of the movie also took to his social media and wrote, “It’s all coming back to me. Premieres Feb 10th! With the brilliant @priyankachopra and the one and only @celinedion.”

The poster is a loved-up pose where Priyanka and Sam are hugging each other all smiles.

While there is still a year to go for this one, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrection which also included Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Priyanka will also soon be seen in Russo brothers’ Citadel.

As for Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘The Sky Is Pink’. She is also reportedly going to be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhat.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. They have been very private about their daughter and the world is yet to catch a glimpse of the loved-up little bundle of joy. The baby reportedly has not been named yet because the parents are keen to find a name that’s unique and meaningful and they haven’t found something that resonated with both of them yet.

