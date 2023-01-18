ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka Chopra says Pakistan’s Oscar entry ‘Joyland’ is ‘a must watch’

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has praised Pakistan’s Oscar entry ‘Joyland’ calling it a “must watch” movie.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of the film’s trailer. She wrote: “#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must watch.”

She tagged the film’s makers, director, and some members of the cast as well in her post.

‘Joyland’, directed by debutante Saim Sadiq, tells the tale of a patriarchal family, craving for the birth of a boy to continue the family line. The family’s youngest son, the protagonist, secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.

The film stars Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer. It was released in Pakistan in November after a short ban.

‘Joyland’ is currently in the 10-film shortlist for the Oscars’ Best Foreign Film category, where it is competing with Indian film ‘Chhello Show’ (‘Last Film Show’).

