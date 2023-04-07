Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming global spy series ‘Citadel’, visited Siddivinayak temple in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from their visit. In the pictures, the actress is seen carrying her daughter in her arms. The little one looks on intently as her mommy does pooja. The actress wrote in the caption: “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings (sic).”

Bollywood actress and IPL cricket team owner, Preity Zinta reacted to her post by writing: “Awww Jai Ganapati Bappa”. ‘Bheed’ actress Dia Mirza also took to the comments section and reacted with red heart emojis.

After sharing the pictures from the temple visit, Priyanka also shared an unseen picture from the promotions of ‘Citadel’ and revealed that her Mumbai trip has come to an end. She wrote: “Mumbai done right! See you.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen essaying the role of an elite spy in the global series ‘Citadel’ which also stars ‘GoT’ star Richard Madden in the lead.

20230407-143803