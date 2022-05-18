Global star Priyank Chopra caused a frenzy among her fans on Wednesday morning, May 18, when she shared a picture of herself with a bruised face.

She is currently shooting for her digital debut series, ‘Citadel’. Sharing the selfie of her bruised face, she asked her Instagram followers if they too were having a tough day at work.

In the picture, Priyanka is wearing a black top and there is a tiniest hint of blue eyeshadow on her eyelids. Her lips chin and under her nose seem to have blood spots on them.

She looks bruised and hurt in the picture. Priyanka’s Instagram post caption read, “Did you have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios.”

As soon as she posted a pic, concerned fans of the actress flooded the comments section to ask the actress what happened and whether she is alright.

Some fans correctly identified that this was probably part of her make-up for her shoot and commented that they actually thought for a second that she was hurt.

Several other fans shared their excitement about her upcoming web series. ‘Citadel’ has been touted as a sci-fi thriller, helmed by the Russo brothers, of ‘Avengers’ fame. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Besides, Priyanka Chopra, the series also stars Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra recently resumed shooting for the series, a couple of days after she brought her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jones home from the hospital. Priyanka and Nick announced that they became parents to a baby in January 2022. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the couple finally brought home their daughter who evidently was born premature and had to spend 100 days in the NICU.

In December 2021, Priyanka had completed one schedule of shoot for ‘Citadel’ in London. Even then, she had shared a bruised face picture and called her shoot for the series “intense”. At the time she shared several pictures from the set and captioned her post, “It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew… a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it… it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards.”

‘Citadel’ is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video towards the latter end of 2022.