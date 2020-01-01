Canindia News

It is a powerful film: Priyanka Chopra shares first look of ‘The White Tiger’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE020

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the first look of her upcoming project, The White Tiger. She says the film is powerful and will make you uncomfortable even as it entertains.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared stills from the film directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. She also penned a note about the story.

“So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER – directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel?” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. 📸- @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm   @netflixqueue   @netflix_in   @gouravadarsh   @rajkummar_rao   @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora   @Ava   @purplepebblepictures    @tessjosephcasting @tessjoseph19 @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

“This is a story about a family and the plight of one man — Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time.

“Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival,” Priyanka wrote.

View this post on Instagram

So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER – directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.  This is a story about a family and the plight of one man – Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you.   Coming soon to Netflix globally.  📸- @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm   @netflixqueue   @netflix_in   @gouravadarsh   @rajkummar_rao   @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora   @Ava   @purplepebblepictures    @tessjosephcasting @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

She also praised her co-actor Rajkummar Rao.

“Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you,” she wrote.

The actress, who is married to American pop singer Nick Jonas, shared a picture of a news article about “The White Tiger”, based on Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name.

She shared that she read the book many years ago.

“And I was immediately enraptured by the kaleidoscope that was Aravind Adiga’s powerful story. So when I heard it was being made into a feature – I knew this was a project I had to be a part of. To bring this story to life for audiences around the world, as both an Executive Producer and a supporting Actor, is my honour,” she wrote.

It has been an “immersive experience” for Priyanka to work with Ramin Bahrani.

“He sees the world differently. His vision is unique. It was my pleasure to be directed by him.”

Talking about her role, Priyanka said: “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy.”

“This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands,” she added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Alia Bhatt remembers days when ‘people were kind’ as she indulges in some skincare

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Adil Hussain ‘happy’ to be part of Star Trek: Discovery’s inclusive cast

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Social media sensation Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh begin shooting for web series ‘Bang Bang’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

How Anil Kapoor recovered from his Achilles’ tendon woes

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Black Panther’ Chadwick Boseman’s wife takes legal course as actor died without a will

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Sunny Singh is ‘Punchnama boi’ for life

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Nushrratt Bharuccha sustains injury on first day of shoot

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mel Gibson’s ‘Force Of Nature’ to release theatrically on October 23

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut calls herself Bollywood’s ‘first ever legitimate action heroine’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More