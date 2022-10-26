ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka Chopra shares lovable Diwali pics of family

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated a very special Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie, whom the couple welcomed early this year.

Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the pictures of her Diwali celebrations. She wrote in the caption: “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer. Om Namah Shivay. From ours to yours. Love and light. PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89”

In the pictures, the star couple can be seen posing with daughter and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January. The statement read: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Since then, the couple have been mindful of their daughter’s pictures coming out on the Internet and have always concealed her face with the emojis.

20221026-154807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Devoleena expresses her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal

    ‘Nikamma’ motion poster introduces Abhimanyu Dassani in new massy avatar

    SJ Suryah joins the cast of director Shankar’s ‘RC15’

    Balakrishna has done it again with ‘Akhanda’ trailer