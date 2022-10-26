Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated a very special Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie, whom the couple welcomed early this year.

Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the pictures of her Diwali celebrations. She wrote in the caption: “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer. Om Namah Shivay. From ours to yours. Love and light. PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89”

In the pictures, the star couple can be seen posing with daughter and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January. The statement read: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Since then, the couple have been mindful of their daughter’s pictures coming out on the Internet and have always concealed her face with the emojis.

20221026-154807