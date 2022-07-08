Priyanka Chopra has a lot going on in her life personally and professionally. On the personal front, she is busy with her maternal duties for her infant daughter Malti Marie, whom she welcomed with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January this year.

Malti Marie was reportedly born premature and so spent nearly 100 days in the NICU before she was brought home.

On the professional front, the ‘Baywatch’ actor recently wrapped up filming for the Russo brothers’ web series for Amazon Prime, ‘Citadel’. Now, Mindy Kaling has roped in Priyanka Chopra for her Hollywood romantic comedy centered around an Indian wedding.

In the movie, Priyanka Chopra will be seen as a Punjabi woman. Mindy Kaling is also headlining this project and this will mark the first collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling. Kaling is also attached to this project as a co-writer.

In a recent interview, Mindy Kaling has spoken about her project and the role Priyanka will be playing in it.

Priyanka and Mindy will be playing cousins in the Indian wedding centered rom-com. Mindy plays an Indo-American, while Priyanka is her first cousin, who was born as well as raised in India. Mindy Kaling also revealed that in the movie, Priyanka and her will also have different cultures in India.

In her interview with Forbes, Mindy talked about the diverse representation of the Asian communities in her various projects. She said, “We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern Indian. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?”

She further added, “I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl form the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together.”

Previously in an interview with FirstPost way back in May 2020, Mindy had said that Priyanka and her love for India has greatly influenced the way she wrote this movie. At the time, Mindy said, “What’s so fun about writing that movie is playing with the expectations that Indians and Indian Americans have of each other. I’ve learned so much from Priyanka and her love of India. It’s enhanced my own love and understanding of India.”