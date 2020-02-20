Priyanka Chopra: Wendell Rodricks was a pioneer, a visionary

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the ramp at the 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour paid her tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks by saying that he was the pioneer and a visionary of Indian fashion and he forever will be missed.

“It’s only apt on a night like this, in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was the pioneer, he was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed,” said Priyanka.

Rodricks was reportedly scheduled to showcase his work at the fashion event.

The hour-long event kickstarted with Priyanka, a brand representative for Blenders Pride, walking the ramp. The models then walked the ramp and showcased the latest in Indian fashion by honouring the event’s theme ‘The Pride Of India’, which aimed to portray blending of Indian cultures.

Sharing her feeling being a part of the event, Priyanka said, “I would like to welcome you at 15 years of a legacy. I am extremely excited to be here tonight. It is 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. I have been fortunate enough to be with them for 10 years. This is my one decade anniversary as well.”

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Netflix film “The White Tiger” along with Rajkummar Rao.

-IANS

iv/vnc/adr/