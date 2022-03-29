Global star Priyanka Chopra’s Indian restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York city recently clocked its one year anniversary. To mark the anniversary of her venture, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a video of the anniversary celebration.

In the video, which is a collection of photographs, Priyanka Chopra showed how the aim of her restaurant was to introduce modern India to the world and now through this year her restaurant has become a cool hangout spot in NY city.

She captioned her post, “What started for me as another way to introduce modern India to the west, turned into an incredibly fun, cool, and awesome spot in the heart of NYC where you can let your hair down and explore culinary delights and cocktails that are so synonymous with us. As Sona turns a year old today, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Priyanka included her partners and her restaurant team in her post and said, “My partners @maneeshkgoyal, @harinayak @davidrabin8 and the dedicated incredible team at @sonanewyork have turned their talent and passion into consistently delivering excellence and making your experience at Sona as timeless as India herself. My Heart (and stomach) is full. Here’s to many, many more!”

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the romantic drama, ‘Text For You’. Her web series, ‘Citadel’ is also set to release soon. She has also signed up for the film adaptation of the book ‘Secret Daughter’.