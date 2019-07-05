Priyanka congratulates ‘happiest people’ Mr, Mrs Jonas

Florence, July 7 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy doing “Italian stuff” with husband and singer Nick Jonas in Tuscany, but she took out time to congratulate her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and “Game Of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, whom she calls the “happiest people”.

“Truly the happiest people I know. May life be everything you want it to be. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Jonas,” Priyanka captioned a black and white photo of the couple walking down the aisle after their wedding.

Joe replied to the Instagram post, which she shared on Saturday, with a heart emoji.

The couple had exchanged wedding vows for the second time in the picturesque locales of Paris last week.

The couple had first surprised fans worldwide with an impromptu wedding on May 1 in Las Vegas. The ceremony, which followed the Billboard Music Awards, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and live streamed by Diplo on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is making the best use of her vacation. On Sunday, she posted a few photos of her, chilling by a pool with a drink in hand, while her husband was busy taking the pictures.

–IANS

nn/bc