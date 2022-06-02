INDIA

Priyanka cuts short her UP visit, returns to Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has cut short her visit and returned to Delhi, a party leader said on Thursday.

Priyanka had arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday to participate in the two-day ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ to discuss the strategy for the party’s revival in Uttar Pradesh.

No reasons were cited for her decision to leave early, but sources said that she had returned after she learnt of her mother Sonia Gandhi testing positive for Covid.

Vice Chairman, state Congress Media, Pankaj Srivastava, said, “Yes, she has left for New Delhi.”

On being asked whether the meetings would continue on Thursday, Srivastava said, “Our national secretaries are here and it is going on. Except for Priyankaji’s programme nothing has been cancelled.”

20220602-134402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Know Your Vaccination Status’ enabled on CoWIN platform

    IPL 2022: My father didn’t eat for 2-3 days when I...

    Puri 1st Indian city with ‘drinkable tap water’ 24X7

    SC grants ad interim bail to 97 convicts who served 20...