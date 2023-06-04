INDIA

Priyanka demands resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

As the Congress on Sunday sharpened its attack on the BJP over the Odisha train tragedy, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that accountability should be fixed and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw must resign.

In a tweet, Priyanka said, “More than 24 hours have passed since the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Shouldn’t the accountability of the people sitting on top positions be fixed on human and moral grounds?

“Who is responsible for ignoring the warnings and suggestions of experts, parliamentary committee, CAG report? Whose responsibility will be fixed for the vacant posts in Railways and lack of funds in important areas? Following the ethical path of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Nitish Kumar ji, Madhav Rao Scindia ji, shouldn’t the Railway Minister resign?”

Her remarks came soon after the Congress held a press conference and demanded the resignation of the railway minister.

Congress leader Pawan Khera and Shaktisinh Gohil cited several internal reports of the Railways, CAG audit report to highlight the lapses.

In one of the horrific tragedies at least 275 people died while over 1,000 were injured when 21 coaches of two — Coromandel Express and SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express — and a goods train collided and derailed on Friday evening near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station in Odisha’s Balasore.

