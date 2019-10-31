Priyanka demands UP EPF scam details be made public

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Raising the pitch over EPF scam in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded that all the details related to it should be made public, supporting the demand of the employees of the firm.

“The employees of UP electricity department have demanded that all details of the EPF scam should be revealed. This demand is absolutely just,” she tweeted.

“During the elections, employees of several departments apprised me about their concerns regarding the new pension scheme. The Congress party is with you. The BJP will have to account for every penny of yours,” Priyanka added.

Along with the tweet, she posted the caption: “BJP sarkar bhaago mat, jawab do” (BJP government, don’t run away, give answers) and Yogi sarkar mein hi DHFL ko diye gaye Rs 4101.70 crore (during Yogi government, DHFL was given Rs 4101.70 crore).”

The UP government has arrested many officials in connection with the scam.

The accused officials invested over Rs 4,122 crore of PF money of UP Power Corporation Ltd. into tainted Deewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). However, Rs 2,267 crore of the EPF money is still with the company after the Bombay High Court stayed the payments to DHFL. The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred the ongoing probe into the scam to the CBI.

–IANS

