ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka Dhavale talks about shooting for a romantic dance sequence

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Priyanka Dhavale shared how it was to pair with her co-actor Harsh Nagar for a romantic dance sequence during a sangeet ceremony in the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’.

She said: “My excitement was on cloud nine when I learned about the dance performance as dancing is my passion. I’m a huge Bollywood fanatic, and I’ve grown up listening to Bollywood music, copying the hook steps, and mimicking the expressions.”

The actress added that getting an opportunity to dance on-screen is like a dream coming true and she is enjoying shooting for it: “Dancing on screen was one of my bucket list ideas, which has now been rightfully ticked.”

While giving details about the special dance sequence, the ‘Mehndi Hai Rachnewaali’ actress added: “I share a good rapport with Harsh, and when I got to know that he is my dance partner for this special sangeet sequence, I was all the more enthusiastic. We heard the song a couple of times, and then began our rehearsals that went on all day, from morning to late evening.”

“Learning and matching steps, and getting the rhythm, pace, and expressions right, were all enjoyable. Though we rehearsed day in and day out, it did not overwhelm us, and we did not feel tired at all. In fact, it was really fun, we had a great time shooting for it,” she concluded.

20230123-172405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From being contestant to squad boss: King returns to ‘MTV Hustle...

    Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience launched in multiple languages in India

    ‘Rubaru’ from ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ is all about devoted love

    Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ is a “bhayanak” comedy; Watch here