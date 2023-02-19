ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Priyanka finally lets a glimpse of daughter Malti on social media

After revealing her daughter Malti Marie’s face to the world at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event for the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture with her on social media.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures of her and her baby. She held her close and clicked a selfie, showing Malti’s face. In the second image she is in bed holding Malti close to her while hiding her face with her hand.

She captioned her posts: “Days like this.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ‘Love Again’ and the series ‘Citadel’. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

