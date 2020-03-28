Priyanka for free call, data services for fleeing migrants

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has urged the leading telcom companies, like Vodafone, Airtel, Jio and BSNL, to make phone calls and internet data services free on the “humanitarian grounds” for the distressed migrant workers amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Most migrant workers were tense and scared following the nationwide lockdown to check the spread coronavrius infection that had claimed over 30,000 lives globally, she said.

In her letter to the telcom companies, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It’s our duty to help our countrymen in this hour of crisis. Many people going home have run out of money. They are unable to contact their families.

“I urge you to make the call facilities free in the relevant areas for the next one month to let them contact their families.”

Priyanka also urged the Congress leaders to help the people in distress.

The Congress has advised leaders set up monitoring systems in states and ensure the party’s presence.

–IANS

