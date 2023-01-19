INDIALIFESTYLE

Priyanka Gandhi calls players nation’s pride, demands action against WFI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi justified the allegations of sexual harassment made by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and others against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and demanded appropriate action.

The wrestlers have alleged that the president and coaches of the WFI sexually harass women wrestlers, and have been doing it for years.

Gandhi said that players are the nation’s pride, who bring laurels to the country by performing at the international level.

She said that if the players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the WFI and its president, then their voices should be heard.

Gandhi added that a proper investigation should be carried out in the matter.

Many well known wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are protesting against the WFI at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Punia said that the protest was not a political one, but a fight for their rights.

Wrestler Babita Phogat tweeted: “I stand with all my fellow players in this matter. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government….”

Vinesh Phogat, who has represented India in the Olympics, has alleged that women wrestlers have been molested and sexually assaulted by national coaches over the years.

WFI president Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, however, has denied these allegations.

